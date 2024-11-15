Outdoor ice rinks to bring holiday cheer to San Antonio and surrounding areas

With the holidays right around the corner, many outdoor ice skating rinks are popping up throughout our area.

Below is a list of local and out-of-town outdoor ice rinks and the dates they are open.

Recommended Videos

Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park

The Rotary Ice Rink opens Friday, Nov. 15, in downtown San Antonio.

Since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have enjoyed ice skating over the holidays.

The ice rink will be open until Jan. 5, 2025.

Tickets can be purchased here. A limited number of skaters are admitted into the ice rink every 30 minutes. All visitors must reserve their time online before heading to the rink. Walk-ups will be shown a QR code to purchase tickets.

Coco-Cola Classic Christmas at Toyota Field

A new outdoor skating rink is coming to Toyota Field as part of the Coca-Cola Christmas Classic. The winter wonderland will take over Toyota Field from Nov. 22 until Dec. 29.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas to our stadium,” said Jose Lizardo, director of Toyota Field and STAR Soccer Complex. “This unique and special event is part of our ongoing commitment to bring exciting and memorable experiences to the city of San Antonio. We hope our community will join us in celebrating the holiday season and creating wonderful memories together.”

Ice skating is just one of the things you can do once inside the stadium. Guests will get to enjoy a Christmas light maze, snow slides, visits with Santa, shopping, plus much more.

You can purchase your ticket here.

Winterfest at the Rock at La Cantera

Another new holiday event in San Antonio is Winterfest at The Rock at La Cantera. The holidays will be celebrated at The Rock with holiday markets, ice skating and a sparkling Christmas tree.

Winterfest opens Nov. 25 and will close on Jan. 6, 2025.

Entry is free. However, you will need to pay to rent ice skates.

Gruene Ice Rink

For the first time ever, the town of Gruene is getting a brand-new ice-skating rink to celebrate the holidays.

The Gruene Ice Rink is set to be open daily from Nov. 24 to Jan. 5, 2025, according to a news release. It will be open from Monday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The ice rink will measure 100-feet by 40-feet. Aside from ice skating, the rink will have hot cocoa, cookies and Gruene merchandise available for purchase.

“Holidays in Gruene are always a special time,” said Ryan Weinbrandt, CEO of Molak Corporation. “This year, we’ve added even more to the experience with new decorations and attractions, like the ice-skating rink. We hope folks will come out to enjoy everything Gruene has to offer— great food and drinks, shopping, and live music — all while embracing the holiday spirit.”

Tickets cost $20. You can reserve your skating time by clicking here.

Eisbahn in Fredericksburg

Since 2008, Eisbahn has become a tradition for the holiday season in the Hill Country.

The holiday event attracts hundreds of visitors from all over and is put on by the families of Heritage School.

Eisbahn will open Nov. 23 and close Jan. 5, 2025, and is located at the Kinder Halle Pavilion.

Ice skating is one of the main attractions at Eisbahn. Tickets are $15 for a full-day pass. They can be purchased at the skate trailer. Once purchased, guests will get a stamp that is good for the whole day.