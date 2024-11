(Gjp, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved)

Tanger Outlets San Marcos has announced new holiday hours for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 29: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Some store hours may vary early morning on Black Friday. It’s recommended to check with individual stores to confirm opening hours before heading to the mall.

Black Friday deals at the outlets can already be found online.