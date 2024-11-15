Trash truck dumps burning load, closes busy street in Seguin

A large load of trash caught fire in Seguin, forcing the driver to dump the load onto South Austin Street at Donegan. Courtesy: Seguin PD

SEGUIN, Texas – The driver of a trash truck dumped its load onto a busy street in Seguin on Friday after it caught fire.

Seguin police said South Austin Street at Donegan is closed while the trash is cleaned up.

Police asked drivers on its Facebook page to avoid the area.

Traffic Alert: Donegan & S. Austin St. First responders were dispatched to the area of Donegan and S. Austin Street... Posted by Seguin Police Department on Friday, November 15, 2024

According to the social media post, the driver of a Republican Services truck noticed smoking coming from the back of the vehicle, and in an effort to prevent the truck from possibly catching fire, released a large load of trash onto the street.

The Seguin Fire Department quickly put out the fire.

There’s no word how the trash caught fire.

For the time being, the public is being asked to avoid the South Austin and Donegan area, where the popular restaurant Burnt Bean is located, until the clean up is completed.