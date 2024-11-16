Kerr County man accused of firing weapon inside home faces multiple charges, sheriff’s office says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A Kerr County man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly firing shots inside a home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to a shots fired report on Thursday in the 100 block of Short Line Drive in Center Point.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, KCSO deputies learned that Zeferino Arreola Lopez, 41, left the scene in a pickup truck armed with a .30-06 hunting rifle.

Authorities said they identified Lopez’s vehicle and located it while he was traveling along FM 480. According to a news release, the deputies followed Lopez to the 200 block of Tremper Trail where he was stopped and arrested without incident.

During an interview, deputies said Lopez later confessed to damaging two vehicles before the alleged shooting. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

In all, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said Lopez is facing five charges: three felony counts of deadly conduct, one felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

A bond has not been set for Lopez, the sheriff’s office said.