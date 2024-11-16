Missing juvenile, 16, diagnosed with medical condition reported missing to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that it is searching for a missing juvenile.

Kenyon Lewis, 16, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants, the sheriff’s office said.

Lewis is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

⚠️🚨MISSING 16 year old -PLEASE SHARE🚨⚠️ CALL BCSO AT 210-335-6000 WITH ANY INFORMATION Missing Juvenile Kenyon Lewis... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 16, 2024

Deputies also noted that Lewis, who was diagnosed with an unspecified medical condition, has a cell phone but all calls have been forwarded to voicemail.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)-335-6000 or email the BCSO’s Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.