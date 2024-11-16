Sold-out Jack White concert serves as first gasp after yearlong construction along St. Mary’s Strip

SAN ANTONIO – The orange construction signs have finally been removed from the St. Mary’s Strip near downtown.

Hundreds of fans packed the strip on Friday night to see legendary musician Jack White perform at the hyperlocal venue, Paper Tiger.

Fans were also excited to see a rejuvenated nightlife after over a year of construction.

San Antonio residents and local business owners said construction on the strip had negatively impacted businesses.

Cyndi Keyes, co-owner of Demo’s Greek Food, said the restaurant was among those that faced challenges during the St. Mary’s Strip renovations.

“We did lose a few businesses,” Keyes said, referring to other businesses on the strip. “We really did our best to just tough it out and get through it.”

“I think it definitely slowed things down. Broadway is also having a ton of construction, too, and I think that’s slowing down the Pearl as well,” concert attendee Brandon Franco said. “Once that’s all done, I think this area will definitely keep getting bigger as time keeps going on.”

The sold-out Jack White concert was the glue for the community to return to the strip post-construction.

“It makes a huge impact to have someone like him perform down here,” Keyes said.

Several concert attendees were not from San Antonio. Some concertgoers told KSAT they traveled in from Houston and Laredo.

Another Jack White fan said they flew in from Palmer, Alaska.

“Every month that goes by is getting better,” Keyes said. “We are seeing more people.”

“I’m hoping that this is kind of just the start (sic) for bigger acts to come to the Paper Tiger because I think San Antonio needs small shows,” Franco said.