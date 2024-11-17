ACS hosts first drive-thru vaccination clinic, helps hundreds of pets

SAN ANTONIO – It is the first of its kind in San Antonio.

A pet clinic drive-thru on Sunday morning helped hundreds of cats and dogs with their wellness.

The event was held at San Antonio Animal Care Services on the West Side of town.

Cars lined up along the street as veterinarians gave cats and dogs free vaccinations and microchips.

ACS partnered with San Antonio District 6 and Pet Shotz to host the new event.

“So, we’re really helping people to be compliant with our city ordinances. Right? And this is for free. I think that’s the most important thing because sometimes the barrier for folks getting their microchipped or their vaccinations is the cost. It can be very expensive to own an animal,” said Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda.

In total, ACS helped 423 dogs and cats on Sunday. Organizers say the event was so successful that they plan to do a larger city-wide event next year.