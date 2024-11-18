H-E-B Christmas tree arrives in downtown San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – One of the first tell-tell signs that the annual Christmas transformation of downtown San Antonio is around the corner is set to happen this week.

The H-E-B Christmas tree will be delivered and set in place at Travis Park on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

As crews maneuver the downtown streets to get the 40-foot tree to its holiday destination, expect street closure to begin at 8 a.m.

According to the City of San Antonio, Pecan Street between Navarro and Jefferson is expected to be temporarily impacted, so drivers planning to be in the area may need to find an alternate route.

The street will reopen around 2 p.m., the city said in a news release.

“In the coming days, the 40-foot Nordmann Fir from Oregon will be decorated with more than 10,000 dazzling white lights and dozens of colorful handmade ornaments,” H-E-B said in a news release.

Each year, H-E-B commits more than $250,000 to the transportation, decoration and lighting of the tree.

The actual H-E-B Tree Lighting at Travis Park is next Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

Just like in years past, everyone is invited downtown for the free lighting ceremony and festivities.

The holiday cheer kicks off at 4 p.m. and the lighting program begins at 6 p.m.