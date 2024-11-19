SAISD student injured in lunchtime ‘altercation’ at Edison High School

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio ISD student is recovering following what SAISD officials are calling an “altercation” on Monday.

The district confirmed the incident happened during lunchtime at Thomas Edison High School.

Principal Cynthia Carielo sent a statement to parents on the same day. The statement says one student needed medical attention following the altercation. Exact details of how serious the student’s injuries were have not been released.

The release goes on to say the behavior will not be tolerated, and the district thoroughly investigates all fights.

“This was a serious incident, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, up to and including mandatory removal from campus,” Carielo stated.

You can read the full statement to parents below: