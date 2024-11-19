San Antonio woman sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for aiming laser pointer at SAPD helicopter

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

According to court documents, Sandra Roberson, 60, used a laser to persistently strike a San Antonio Police Department helicopter on Nov. 3, 2023, endangering the crew and people on the ground.

The helicopter was forced to divert from investigating a shooting call due to Roberson’s laser attack.

Roberson was arrested on Jan. 30, 2024, and pleaded guilty on Sept. 5.

“Shooting lasers at aircraft is incredibly dangerous to the flight crew, passengers, and people on the ground,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “This type of illegal behavior risks damaging the pilots’ lives and vision and increases the chances of a crash. My office, and our partner agencies, take this crime very seriously and we will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”