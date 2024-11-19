Texas to see 1.3% rise in Thanksgiving travelers, according to AAA

A record number of people are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday week, according to AAA Texas.

Nationally, AAA expects 79.9 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home beginning next Tuesday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 1.

AAA projects 5.7 million Texans will travel next week, a 1.3% increase over 2023 and a 2.4% increase over 2019.

“We continue to see this coming out of COVID. Each year has set a new record, and that’s just the trends we’re seeing in travel right now,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

Travel by auto

AAA said 5.3 million Texans will hit the roads Thanksgiving week. Armbruster said Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, will be the busiest travel days before Thanksgiving. Sunday, Dec. 1, will be the busiest day for people going back home.

“The best time to leave is early in the morning,” Armbruster said.

Gas Prices

Gas prices are always top of mind during peak holiday travel seasons, and so far, prices are lower compared to this time last year.

The national average last Thanksgiving was $3.26. Now, the national average hovers just under the $3 mark.

Gas prices can change every day, and the price of crude oil over the next few days will affect the price you pay at the pump, Armbruster said.

“If crude oil prices stay down, that’s going to be good news for drivers as far as Thanksgiving travel costs go,” he said.

Click here for a look at the average gas prices throughout our state.

“Gas prices will fluctuate a little bit just because you have such pressure on demand and so many people traveling, hitting the roads,” Armbruster said.

You can check how much your trip will cost by using AAA’s Gas Calculator.

Top destinations in Texas

Where people are traveling can affect your drive times.

Many people may be leaving San Antonio for Thanksgiving, but Armbruster said the Alamo City is a top destination spot this time of year, too.

“A lot of people do visit San Antonio over the holidays, whether that’s for Thanksgiving or beyond, just because there’s so many attractions in San Antonio,” Armbruster said.

Other top travel destinations throughout our state include, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and the Hill Country.

Travel by air

Over 300,000 Texans are expected to travel through the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday week. AAA recommends air travelers arrive to the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

AAA also recommends air travelers reserving parking spaces, downloading their airlines app and checking in from home before heading to the airport.

The San Antonio International Airport just unveiled a new parking garage system that includes the use of AI technology to help people reserve a parking spot.

“This is an entirely new experience, truly driven by frontier technology and advancements in artificial intelligence,” said Alex Israel, the CEO and co-founder of Metropolis, a private company that runs the parking technology.

Top Domestic destinations

Orlando, FL

Miami, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Tampa, FL

Honolulu, HI

San Francisco, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Atlanta, GA

Top International destinations

Budapest, Hungary

Mexicali, Mexico

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Cancun, Mexico

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Rome, Italy

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Paris, France

Barcelona, Spain

Munich, Germany

“Whether you’re on the roads, whether you’re in the skies, it’s going to be busy, so just be patient,” Armbruster said.