Generations Federal Credit Union launches 12th annual Turkey Express for San Antonio first responders

SAN ANTONIO – Generations Federal Credit Union (GFCU) has kicked off its 12th annual “Turkey Express,” providing free turkeys and hams to San Antonio first responders ahead of the holiday season.

The initiative, aimed at supporting first responders who often miss spending Thanksgiving with their families, includes partnerships with San Antonio Fire Chief Valerie Frausto and Police Chief William McManus.

Letty Gonzales, GFCU’s vice president of member engagement, emphasized the credit union’s connection to local public servants.

“Generations FCU was founded in 1940 by City of San Antonio employees, including fire and police department personnel. We are proud to continue this legacy of service,” Gonzales said.

The event underscores GFCU’s commitment to first responders who work to keep the community safe during the holidays.