San Antonio resident claims $3 million prize from Mega Millions ticket sold at H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident has claimed a $3 million Mega Millions lottery prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the H-E-B located at 4100 S. New Braunfels Ave on the Southeast Side on Nov. 12, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-31-33-64-68), but the Mega Ball number (17) has yet to be claimed.

All six numbers drawn must match including the Mega Ball to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

You could still walk away a winner if some numbers match.

The winner is the latest instant millionaire from the Alamo City.

In August, a San Antonio resident won $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch game Millions Club.

This winning ticket was purchased at Dale Express at 9749 FM 1854 in Caldwell County, near Lockhart.

In May, a San Antonio resident won $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1 million Crossword.

The winning ticket was purchased at San Food Mart at 469 Castroville Road in San Antonio.

