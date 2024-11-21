Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell to miss Thursday’s game against Jazz

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who is out with a knee contusion, reacts to a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Dallas. Dallas won 110-93. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs leading scorer Victor Wembanyama will not play against the Utah Jazz on Thursday as he recovers from a knee contusion, according to the team’s injury report.

Wembanyama will miss his third straight game since suffering a bruised right knee on Nov. 15 when he collided with Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis.

The Spurs have also ruled out guard Devin Vassell, who is dealing with left knee soreness. Vassell, who returned to action after offseason foot surgery, has only played in four games this season.

Like Wembanyama, Vassell has missed the last two games.

Center Zach Collins is also listed as questionable with left knee tendinitis. Point guard Chris Paul could be experiencing some pain in his left thumb.

Paul injured his thumb during the Spurs' 110-104 win in their second Emirates NBA Cup game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Near the end of the third quarter, Paul and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were tangled up near midcourt. He shook his hand after the collision, but he was experiencing some discomfort.

The veteran guard had his hand taped up and played the rest of the game.

The Spurs are already thin in their frontcourt. If Collins cannot play, and with Wembanyama out, Charles Bassey and Sandro Mamukelashvilli would be options to start at center.