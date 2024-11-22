Affidavit: Killeen mother leaves child alone for a Hinge date in San Antonio

Reese Louise Myers, 25, is being charged with abandonment and endangering a child.

KILLEEN, Texas – A woman from Killeen allegedly left her child alone in her apartment overnight to go on a date in San Antonio, according to court documents.

Reese Louise Myers, 25, is being charged with abandonment and endangering a child, a state jail felony.

Recommended Videos

The Killeen Police Department found a 16-month-old child “protruding from the window” at an apartment complex located at 600 West Hallmark Avenue in July, records show. Myers was arrested on Nov. 5 and posted bond Thursday evening.

The child was found in only a T-shirt with feces on the victims’ skin and showed signs of possible diaper rash, Killeen police confirmed with KSAT.

The child was alone with two dogs, according to the arrest affidavit.

Myers told Killeen police that she was in San Antonio — three hours away — to visit a man she met on the dating site Hinge, the affidavit states.

Myers left the baby alone overnight, according to the affidavit.

The woman told officers she had a babysitter, who she found through Facebook, to look after the child.

The babysitter had previously took care of the child in December 2023. However, that woman told Killeen police she had not spoken to Myers since December.

Another woman who claimed to know Myers told Killeen police that she lived with the suspect in October 2023, according to the affidavit.

She said she saw the woman show signs of neglect to the child.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and Child Protective Services took custody, according to Killeen police.