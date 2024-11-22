Some San Antonio Spurs fans share mixed feelings toward proposed downtown arena, entertainment district

SAN ANTONIO – Dressed from head to toe in her Spurs gear Thursday night, Cynthia Campbell cheered as she entered the Frost Bank Center.

“I love the Spurs,” Campbell said. “The people, the fans, the staff. I love them all.”

Campbell, who described herself as a mega Spurs fan, said she has followed the team around town since the franchise played in the Alamodome.

However, as the City of San Antonio looks to bring the Spurs back downtown, Campbell said she has many questions.

“I’m a season ticket holder,” Campbell said. “This is going to make me really question if I continue my package.”

During a briefing, city officials unveiled a multi-billion dollar project on Thursday to build a downtown arena for the Spurs in a new sports and entertainment district.

“If they end up back down by the Alamodome, I’m probably going to be right there with them supporting the Spurs,” Campbell said.

Details such as the exact size, design, price, or who would pay for the project have yet to be discussed. However, the presentation indicated construction for the arena could start as soon as 2026.

“I think it’ll bring a lot of tourists,” Spurs fan Krystal Hernandez said. “I think they’ll enjoy the city more.”

KSAT showed fans some of the city’s potential renderings of the project outside the San Antonio Spurs-Utah Jazz game on Thursday night.

“I think it looks very nice, but it’s in a congested area,” Spurs fan Dido Moran said. “What’s parking and getting around there going to be like?”

KSAT spoke to another Spurs fan who believes the project is worth the move downtown.

“We need more space,” Spurs fan Nicole Vasquez said. “Obviously, this is not housing everybody, so I think it’ll do a lot for San Antonio.”

