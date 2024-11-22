Skip to main content
Clear icon
46º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Some San Antonio Spurs fans share mixed feelings toward proposed downtown arena, entertainment district

The city unveiled plans for a multi-billion dollar project Thursday

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, City Hall, Downtown, Hemisfair, San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – Dressed from head to toe in her Spurs gear Thursday night, Cynthia Campbell cheered as she entered the Frost Bank Center.

“I love the Spurs,” Campbell said. “The people, the fans, the staff. I love them all.”

Campbell, who described herself as a mega Spurs fan, said she has followed the team around town since the franchise played in the Alamodome.

However, as the City of San Antonio looks to bring the Spurs back downtown, Campbell said she has many questions.

“I’m a season ticket holder,” Campbell said. “This is going to make me really question if I continue my package.”

During a briefing, city officials unveiled a multi-billion dollar project on Thursday to build a downtown arena for the Spurs in a new sports and entertainment district.

“If they end up back down by the Alamodome, I’m probably going to be right there with them supporting the Spurs,” Campbell said.

Details such as the exact size, design, price, or who would pay for the project have yet to be discussed. However, the presentation indicated construction for the arena could start as soon as 2026.

“I think it’ll bring a lot of tourists,” Spurs fan Krystal Hernandez said. “I think they’ll enjoy the city more.”

KSAT showed fans some of the city’s potential renderings of the project outside the San Antonio Spurs-Utah Jazz game on Thursday night.

“I think it looks very nice, but it’s in a congested area,” Spurs fan Dido Moran said. “What’s parking and getting around there going to be like?”

KSAT spoke to another Spurs fan who believes the project is worth the move downtown.

“We need more space,” Spurs fan Nicole Vasquez said. “Obviously, this is not housing everybody, so I think it’ll do a lot for San Antonio.”

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Matthew Craig headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos