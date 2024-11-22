‘They took my dream’: Security camera captures theft of a San Antonio small business' only truck

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a San Antonio pest control company said his business is without a truck worth thousands of dollars after a burglary was caught on camera.

Ecotopia Pest Control reported to the San Antonio Police Department that the company’s only work truck was stolen earlier this month.

Owner Steven Martin said the lack of a truck is hurting his small business.

“(The truck) means the world to me,” Martin said. “It’s the only way I can operate my whole company. That truck alone is my livelihood.”

The truck was parked and locked overnight in Martin’s front driveway. A security camera caught the reported crime happening early in the morning. A man was seen walking around the vehicle, opening the door and driving away.

Martin said he still had two sets of keys for the vehicle, so he didn’t know how the man was able to get inside and drive away.

“It’s just something that you don’t think is going to happen to you,” Martin said. “This is my livelihood. This is how I pay my bills. They didn’t just steal my truck. They took my dream with it.”

Martin said the best way for people to support him is through his services.

SAPD said its investigation into the stolen truck remains ongoing.

Also read:

MAP: 19,000 cars were reported stolen in San Antonio over 12 months. See where in searchable database.