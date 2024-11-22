Uvalde CISD awarded $1 million grant for safety, trauma recovery initiatives

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) has been awarded $1 million through the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s FY 2024 STOP School Violence Program.

The grant, announced on Nov. 8, spans three years and aims to strengthen safety measures and provide critical support to students and staff, a news release said.

Recommended Videos

Acknowledging the lasting effects of the Robb Elementary tragedy, UCISD will use part of the funds to offer wraparound services for affected students. These services aim to support healing and promote resilience as students continue their education.

Superintendent Hal Harrell emphasized the importance of the funding.

“This grant will change the trajectory of the trauma impact of the Robb Elementary tragedy. We’re grateful to the Bureau of Justice Assistance, the Greenlights Grant Initiative, and Congressman Tony Gonzales for their critical support,” Harrell said.

As part of the initiative, UCISD will launch the Uvalde Unity Project: Promoting Safety Through Service-Learning. This program integrates trauma recovery and safety strategies, targeting 360 students with intensive support and providing interventions to 720 students in grades 1 through 9. The project aims to enhance attendance, reduce behavioral issues, and foster a safer school climate.

Students will also engage in community service projects to identify and address local needs, strengthening their sense of connection and purpose. These efforts aim to empower students to make positive contributions to the Uvalde community.

Camila and Matthew McConaughey, co-founders of the Greenlights Grant Initiative, praised the collaboration.

“We are grateful to partner with Uvalde CISD and Superintendent Harrell in securing additional funding for the Uvalde Unity Project. This partnership furthers our shared goal of improving school safety and student well-being,” they said.

The Greenlights Grant Initiative, a project of the just keep livin Foundation, was created to simplify federal funding applications for schools with significant needs. Its goal is to ensure districts like UCISD can access resources to enhance safety and mental health support.

UCISD looks forward to implementing these programs to create a more secure and supportive environment for students and staff, district officials said.

Related Stories: