SAPD says physical struggle between two teenagers leads to shooting, arrest inside South Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said an early morning shooting resulted in one teenager in handcuffs and another rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said two 19-year-olds were engaged in a verbal dispute just before 4 a.m. Saturday inside a restaurant in the 3200 block of Southeast Military Drive.

The teenagers' argument escalated when one of them pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the other 19-year-old, SAPD said.

Authorities said a physical struggle ensued before the shooter pulled the trigger and shot the other teenager in the torso. The shooter also injured his hand after he fired the weapon, police said.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, SAPD said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The shooter was also taken to a hospital for further treatment on his hand, authorities said.

When the suspect’s treatment is complete, the department said he will be booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.