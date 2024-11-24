Volunteers, nonprofits step up to help San Antonio community for Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday morning, thousands of free turkeys and other Thanksgiving food staples were given out to neighbors all over San Antonio. Organizers behind these events say the need is always high at the end of the year and holiday season.

"I got here about 7:15, and there was already a line of about 100 cars. One lady said they’ve been here since 5:15 this morning. We don’t start till 10:00," said Rev. James Robinson.

Zulema Ramirez and Alexandra Vargas are two of those people who started waiting for a free turkey at 5 a.m. The pair says the event put on in Comanche Park is a staple in their community.

“This is my first time ever doing it,” said Ramirez. “I’ve heard about it, and I’ve always wanted to get one because sometimes turkeys are expensive.”

Rev. Robinson and his nonprofit, Gospel Vision Ministries, have been hosting the Thanksgiving giveaway for the last 21 years. He says it all revolves around the volunteers who come and help unload more than 1,000 turkeys each year.

“I mean, we let you know we love you. You may not think you don’t have a turkey on your table. Come over to Comanche Park. We’re going to put one on your table,” he said.

On the South Side of San Antonio, Operation Homefront helped 375 military families have something to eat on Thanksgiving with a drive-through turkey distribution.

“In San Antonio, it is not hard to get someone to say, ‘Yes, I’ll help you'. So my job is not difficult here,” said Robin Carter with Operation Homefront. “When you say military families, people say, ‘What do you need?’”.

Families who were able to get their hands on a free turkey say that effort from these nonprofits and volunteers doesn’t go unnoticed and can make the holidays much happier.

“The military community is family. And that’s big, especially when you’re away from family. This is an opportunity to have extended family. And that’s really important when you’re away from your family,” said one military family.