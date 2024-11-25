Sugar Foods recalls tortilla strips for wheat contamination

Sugar Foods has recalled their Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Stripes Santa Fe Style after they said there was an undeclared wheat allergen contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on Nov. 19, the administration was told the pouches contained crispy onions rather than tortilla strips. These onions contain wheat, which is not listed on the label for the tortilla strips.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported.

The product was distributed between Sept. 30, 2024 and Nov. 11, 2024. It has a best by date of June 20, 2025.

The product was sold here in Texas and can be found at H-E-B and Walmart.

The 3.5-ounce, resealable pouches were also distributed in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, MD, ME, MI, MN, NC, NJ, OH, OR, PA, UT, VA, and WA.

If you purchased this product, you are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, or you can throw it away.

Questions can be directed to the Consumer Care Department at Customerfeedback@sugarfoods.com, or by phone at 332-240-6676 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST.