TxDOT launches safe driving campaign ahead of holiday season

TxDOT has launched its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week.

According to TxDOT, one in four traffic deaths across the state is caused by drunk drivers. That is a 28% increase during the holiday period compared to other times of the year.

In 2023, 126 Texans were killed, and 272 were seriously injured by drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving weekend and holiday season.

In San Antonio, there were 2,376 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes last year during this time period. This resulted in 79 deaths and 189 serious injuries.

“It’s not okay for a friend or family member to go through the death of a loved one at the hands of people who are drinking and driving. It’s always possible to find a safe and sober ride home, so make it a priority any time you drink,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

Aside from the fact of taking your life or someone else‘s, a DWI can result in legal hassles, loss of your driver’s license, fines and fees up to $17,000.

During the campaign, you can expect to see and hear PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, online, and at bars, restaurants, and convenience stores statewide.

When we get closer to Christmas, law enforcement will up their presence on the streets and highways, looking for drunk drivers.

“Drive Sober. No Regrets” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

Visit Sober Rides to learn about the real costs of driving impaired and tips for finding a sober ride.