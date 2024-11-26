Canyon Lake Overlook Park, dam service road to close temporarily for maintenance work next year

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced a temporary closure of Overlook Park and the Canyon Dam service road at Canyon Lake for upcoming maintenance work.

The closures, set from Dec. 2 to March 31, 2025, will allow for repairs to the control tower service bridge and the installation of approximately a mile of pipe rail fencing.

During this period, North Park Campground will remain open for public use, providing opportunities for walking, jogging, running, and bicycling. Motorized vehicles will not be permitted in the campground, similar to the restrictions on the dam service road.

“For the safety of the public, Overlook Park and Canyon Dam Service Road will be closed while this contract work is being performed,” stated Lake Manager Brett Mazey. “The Corps understands this closure will be an inconvenience, but public safety is the primary concern while this necessary contract work is underway. We appreciate the understanding and patience of the public during this closure and hope visitors will use the alternative nearby North Park Campground for their recreational activities.”

For additional information, the Canyon Lake Office is available at 830-964-3341 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.