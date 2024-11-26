Skip to main content
Local News

CPS Energy working to repair damaged underground gas line on NE Side

One lane of access road near 2110 block of NE Loop 410 blocked off

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: CPS Energy, Traffic
CPS Energy (KSAT 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews are working Monday night to repair a damaged underground gas line on the North East Side.

According to the utility company, a non-CPS Energy contractor damaged an underground gas line near the 2110 block of NE Loop 410, which is not far from NE Baptist Hospital.

One of two lanes of the access road is closed off for crews to conduct the repairs, according to a post on its social media account X.

We’ll update this story as we get new information.



