Local News

Lavaca residents express mixed feelings on downtown Spurs arena, Hemisfair development plans

Lavaca neighborhood sits to the south of ‘Project Marvel’

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Spurs, Project Marvel, Hemisfair, Lavaca, Downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Now that “Project Marvel” is out in the open, the shot clock has begun for the City of San Antonio to win over nearby residents.

City officials gave their first briefing on the sweeping plan to develop the area around Hemisfair, including a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs, on Nov. 21. But beyond some renderings and a general overview, there are few details and no firm price tag beyond “billions.”

Assistant City Manager Lori Houston said she plans to start meeting with nearby neighborhoods in December and then general community stakeholders in January.

In Lavaca, a historic neighborhood to the south of Hemisfair, residents are already facing high property values and gentrification.

KSAT went to get neighbors' thoughts on the proposed plans.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

