Fox tests positive for rabies in Comal County

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A fox found within the city limits of New Braunfels has tested positive for rabies, Comal County Public Health Epidemiologist Connie Alaniz said.

According to a news release, the fox bit a person on Nov. 24 and was submitted for rabies testing, which confirmed the animal was positive for the rabies virus.

The incident is the 23rd confirmed rabies case in Comal County in 2024, the highest number since 2018, the news release said.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the nervous system of mammals, including humans, and is primarily transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, often through bites.

Health officials remind residents to be cautious with unfamiliar animals and not to touch them if they’re sick or injured. Officials also advise taking the following preventive measures:

Avoid Wild Animals : Do not approach or hand-feed wildlife like foxes, raccoons, bats, or skunks, as they may carry rabies.

Keep Pets Vaccinated : Ensure pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

Secure Food & Trash : Store garbage and pet food in sealed containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Avoid Bats : If a bat is inside your home, contain it carefully and contact authorities.

Seek Medical Attention for Bites/Scratches : Clean wounds and seek immediate medical care if bitten or scratched by an animal.

Report Unusual Animal Behavior: Contact authorities if an animal appears disoriented, aggressive, or unafraid of humans.

Comal County Public Health is working closely with local authorities and animal control to monitor and respond to the situation. Animal control can be reached at 830-608-2016.