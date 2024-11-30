US Postal Service halts international mail to Canada amid strike

(Ted S. Warren, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily stopped accepting international mail to Canada due to an ongoing strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The national strike leaves the country unable to process or deliver international mail.

The suspension, which began on Friday, Nov. 29, affects all categories of international mail, including Priority Mail Express International, Priority Mail International, First-Class Mail International, International Priority Airmail, International Surface Air Lift, Commercial ePacket, and M-Bag items.

The U.S. Postal Service advises customers not to send mail to Canada until further notice.

The situation is monitored closely, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Customers can visit Canada Post’s updates page or the USPS International Service Alerts page for the latest information.