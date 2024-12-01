Skip to main content
SAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck teen on electric scooter

Police: Victim ran a red light, suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who they say struck a teenager riding an electric scooter early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Live Oak Street and Nolan Street on the East Side just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 14-year-old male, was traveling northbound on Live Oak Street when, according to witnesses, he passed through a red light, a preliminary report from SAPD said.

A driver traveling west on Nolan Street struck the teenager and drove away from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately known.

Police said when found, the driver would be facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

KSAT DEALS