Average gas prices down nearly 18 cents in San Antonio, GasBuddy reports

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in the Alamo City have fallen 17.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.48 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The company surveys 886 gas stations in San Antonio for its data. It found that prices in San Antonio are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 26.3 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest fuel GasBuddy found in San Antonio was $2.24 on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.05 per gallon -- a difference of 81 cents per gallon.

Nearby Austin saw average prices of $2.50 per gallon, down nearly 14 cents from last week.

The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.02 per gallon, and the highest was $3.41 -- a $1.39 difference.

GasBuddy shared the following prices from the past 10 years:

December 2, 2023: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

December 2, 2022: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

December 2, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

December 2, 2020: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 2, 2019: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

December 2, 2018: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 2, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 2, 2016: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 2, 2015: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

December 2, 2014: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

“The weeks ahead should feature slight drops in gas prices in most areas, with over 100,000 stations now offering a gallon for $2.99 or less, which should stick around through the holiday shopping season,” stated Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the potential impacts from tariffs are something to watch, they would have no effect until late January, if implemented at all. For this week, all eyes will be on the previously delayed OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. If they begin to restore oil production, oil prices could soften to the mid-$60s."