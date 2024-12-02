Johnston Branch Library reopens after renovations

SAN ANTONIO – The Johnston Branch Library reopened Monday after the completion of major heating and air conditioning system replacements and other interior improvements.

Located at 6307 Sun Valley Drive on the Southwest Side, the library closed on May 20 for scheduled maintenance. Patrons who temporarily used the Miller’s Pond Community Center location can now retrieve their holds at the Johnston Branch.

Recommended Videos

The library will operate on its usual schedule, open from noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

With the holidays and school breaks approaching, the Johnston Branch is hosting a variety of programs and activities for all ages. A full list of events is available on the library’s website.

The branch, which opened in 1981 and was renovated in 1996 with a 3,000-square-foot expansion, serves San Antonio’s Southwest Side near JBSA-Lackland. Named after Leah Carter Johnston, the city’s first children’s librarian, the location honors her legacy, including the creation of the Young Pegasus Poetry Competition in 1927. The competition, now in its 99th year, continues to showcase the talents of young poets.