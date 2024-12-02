San Antonio Coffee Festival to debut ‘Hot Holidays on Houston Street’ in December

"Hot Holidays on Houston Street" will be from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 7.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to sip, eat and savor warm seasonal beverages and treats during a new holiday event in December.

The San Antonio Coffee Festival is introducing “Hot Holidays on Houston Street” to bring holiday cheer from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Participants can enter through the intersection of Houston Street and North Flores Street to sample a handpicked collection of seasonal drinks while strolling under holiday lights.

However, sipping on holiday drinks won’t be the only highlight of the evening. Festival attendees can enjoy live music or browse to shop from local artisans at the gift market as well.

Some local vendors, such as Hernán, Dos Perros Coffee, and Pulp Coffee Roasters, will offer beverage samples, including Mexican hot chocolate and coffee. Attendees can also expect to sample treats from La Panadería and The Beignet Stand.

Tickets cost $40 per person, or guests can score a deal with tickets priced at $25 each when buying at least four.

Each purchased ticket includes eight beverage samples, a commemorative holiday coffee mug, and food sampling options. The event will also feature a cocktail area for guests 21 and older.

For more details about the San Antonio Coffee Festival and to purchase tickets, click here.