Streamlined Air Force recruitment aims to boost readiness

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Air Force is reshaping its recruitment and accession processes, with significant changes happening in San Antonio.

“We are in a period of transformational change for the Air Force. And this is one of the secretary’s decisions that was set forth about 10 months ago to put us on this path. I think that’s pretty significant when you talk about, you know, an era of great power competition,” Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein said.

The Air Force was instructed to find a new way to synergize recruitment efforts while maintaining military readiness, Amrhein said.

Now, the Air Force Recruiting Service and the Holm Center have formed the Air Force Accessions Center. Rather than having recruits and OTS jump from department to department, everything will be under one command.

“It’s an opportunity to be able to really bolster that relationship with America and its Air Force. And that’s what I’m really, really looking forward to, as well as the opportunities to just be able to find the talent that’s out there and show them the the great possibilities to come serve in our aerospace forces,” Amrhein said.

On Monday morning at JBSA-Randolph, the Air Force held an Activation and Assumption of Command ceremony to mark the move. The Air Force said this will streamline policies, resources, and the citizen experience for all who decide to serve in the branch.

