City Council approves ballistic upgrades for SAPD vehicles

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council members on Thursday approved an ordinance to install ballistic windshields and side panel windows for SAPD patrol and specialty vehicles.

The approval means 30 SAPD specialty vehicles and approximately 180 SAPD patrol units will receive makeovers in 2025.

The cost for those makeovers is estimated to be $1,274,000 annually until 2027, with a total cost of $6,370,000, according to Washington Moscoso, public information officer with SAPD.

The city will handle the bill in the first year, but future funding for those installations will be determined in later proposed city budgets.

Moscoso added that 20 more police units will receive installations once future funding is determined, which means 200 units per year will undergo changes.

“SAPD is thankful to the City Council and the residents of our city for prioritizing the safety of our officers. This contract will add another layer of security to the men and women who dedicate their lives protecting San Antonio,” Moscoso said.

Dana Safety Supply, a United States public safety equipment provider, will handle the installations on the police units.

