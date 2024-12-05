Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
59º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Local News

Goodwill San Antonio seeking students for free medical assistant program

Several students have taken advantage of this program and are thriving in the health industry

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Goodwill San Antonio , Health, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It can be challenging to enter the health industry, but Goodwill San Antonio is trying to help people with a passion for medicine overcome the obstacles to get in.

The nonprofit’s Good Careers Academy is looking for students to join their Medical Assistant Program starting Dec. 9 at the Goodwill store, 13311 San Pedro.

“People might wonder what this program has to do with Goodwill,” said Libby Castillo, the director of strategic communications for the organization. “We provide a free education for individuals who are interested in getting a certification in medical assistant train. We also offer (a) commercial driver’s license, pharmacy technician and a certification to be a nursing assistant.”

The organization said this eight-month program is designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this high-demand field. It gives students a convenient schedule to help balance their education with other commitments like family life.

One student who has benefited from the program is Brandi Villarreal.

“This was like a second chance for me,” Villarreal said. “This was my second opportunity that gave me hope to offer a better future for me and my family. I have two little ones. I have a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old. I would definitely say, believe in yourself and that you can do it. There is no one holding you back but yourself, so just go for it.”

This program aims to help graduates provide vital support to medical staff and patients.

The program’s curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including medical law and ethics, anatomy and physiology, injections, pharmacology, hematology, and microbiology.

If you are interested in the Medical Assistant Program, email AdmissionsGCA@goodwillsa.org or call (726)266-8069.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Japhanie Gray headshot

Japhanie Gray is an anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and Good Morning San Antonio at 9 a.m. The award-winning journalist rejoined KSAT in August 2024 after previously working as a reporter on KSAT's Nightbeat from 2018 to 2021. She also highlights extraordinary stories in her series, What's Up South Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza headshot

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS