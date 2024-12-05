Goodwill San Antonio seeking students for free medical assistant program

SAN ANTONIO – It can be challenging to enter the health industry, but Goodwill San Antonio is trying to help people with a passion for medicine overcome the obstacles to get in.

The nonprofit’s Good Careers Academy is looking for students to join their Medical Assistant Program starting Dec. 9 at the Goodwill store, 13311 San Pedro.

“People might wonder what this program has to do with Goodwill,” said Libby Castillo, the director of strategic communications for the organization. “We provide a free education for individuals who are interested in getting a certification in medical assistant train. We also offer (a) commercial driver’s license, pharmacy technician and a certification to be a nursing assistant.”

The organization said this eight-month program is designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this high-demand field. It gives students a convenient schedule to help balance their education with other commitments like family life.

One student who has benefited from the program is Brandi Villarreal.

“This was like a second chance for me,” Villarreal said. “This was my second opportunity that gave me hope to offer a better future for me and my family. I have two little ones. I have a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old. I would definitely say, believe in yourself and that you can do it. There is no one holding you back but yourself, so just go for it.”

This program aims to help graduates provide vital support to medical staff and patients.

The program’s curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including medical law and ethics, anatomy and physiology, injections, pharmacology, hematology, and microbiology.

If you are interested in the Medical Assistant Program, email AdmissionsGCA@goodwillsa.org or call (726)266-8069.