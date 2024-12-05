Prescribed burns planned at JBSA-Camp Bullis starting Dec. 9

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio’s Natural Resources Office, Fire & Emergency Services, and Air Force Wildland Fire Branch officials have announced plans to conduct prescribed burns at JBSA-Camp Bullis from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, weather permitting.

Residents near JBSA-Camp Bullis should be aware that they may see or smell smoke during the burns. These controlled burns are designed to reduce fuel loads, such as dead vegetation and thick brush, which will help decrease the risk of future wildfires that could be catastrophic.

Recommended Videos

The Joint Base San Antonio Fire Emergency Services team is working closely with the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service, and local fire departments to ensure that each burn is conducted safely and remains fully contained throughout the scheduled period.

Crews will also assess weather conditions before initiating the burn each day to ensure optimal safety.

JBSA-Camp Bullis, covering more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wildlands on San Antonio’s North Side, serves as a vital training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio.