Spriester Sessions: Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke to retire after 24 years

Seguin has only had 17 sheriffs in the last 178 years

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – He answers the phone as simply “Arnold,” not Sheriff Zwicke, but “Arnold.”

That tells you a lot about the man who has worn the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office badge for 24 years.

Sheriff Arnold Zwicke is stepping down after 24 years as sheriff and 32 years with the department.

Naming a new sheriff in Seguin is a big deal, and historic. Seguin has only had 17 sheriffs in the last 178 years since Guadalupe County was formed.

It is a county booming with a population growth and the sheriff has had to change with it.

In this edition of Spriester Sessions, Zwicke talked about the biggest crime issue GCSO faces, and why he isn’t crazy about the new Sheriff.

Watch the one-on-one with Sheriff Arnold Zwicke in the video player above.

