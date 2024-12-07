Fire damages South Side home, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire on the South Side left one home destroyed, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Pyron Ave. near San Jose Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they said a heavy fire was coming from the home. SAFD said the house is a complete loss.

Fire officials said it’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire began. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators and arson responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.