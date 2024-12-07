Man shot outside gas station on Northeast Side, police say

A man in his 20s was shot outside a gas station on the Northeast Side on Friday, according to the Live Oak Police Department.

LIVE OAK, Texas – A man in his 20s was shot outside a gas station on the Northeast Side on Friday, according to the Live Oak Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Randolph Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. at the QuikTrip gas station, Live Oak police said.

When police arrived, authorities said the shooter had already left the scene and the man was found shot in his torso at a gas pump.

The man was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, authorities said. However, police said he was alert and speaking when investigators arrived at the scene.

Police said they are working with the gas station to obtain the security footage.

No information is available on the shooter at this time, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.