Local News

Man shot outside gas station on Northeast Side, police say

The man was transported to a local hospital with unknown condition

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Live Oak, Crime, Northeast Side
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man in his 20s was shot outside a gas station on the Northeast Side on Friday, according to the Live Oak Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Randolph Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. at the QuikTrip gas station, Live Oak police said.

When police arrived, authorities said the shooter had already left the scene and the man was found shot in his torso at a gas pump.

The man was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, authorities said. However, police said he was alert and speaking when investigators arrived at the scene.

Police said they are working with the gas station to obtain the security footage.

No information is available on the shooter at this time, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

