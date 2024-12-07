Skip to main content
Nonprofit opens doors for people experiencing homelessness as temperatures drop

Last Chance Ministries hopes to remain consistently open with the help of donations

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – As colder temperatures set in and rain chances increase, a nonprofit organization has opened its doors to provide shelter for those without a place to go.

One man experiencing homelessness, who asked to remain anonymous, said getting through a cold and rainy night is not easy.

“It’s difficult; I had to wake up and see somebody who had passed away,” the man said.

It’s a memory the man said he’ll never forget, and it is why he said he counts his blessings when a nonprofit organization opens its doors to those experiencing homelessness.

“We know it’s cold, we’re expecting rain, so we’re here for them,” said Alex Arias with Last Chance Ministries. “We want them to feel comfortable tonight and at least get a good night’s sleep tonight.”

Arias and other volunteers with Last Chance Ministries opened their impact center, expecting to host 40-60 people. Each guest will receive a warm meal, dessert, and a movie viewing with snacks.

“It means the world to me because out there, it’s just so cold right now,” said Blas Hernandez, who is experiencing homelessness.

Last Chance Ministries typically opens the impact center every Monday and Thursday. However, as colder months come, they hope with the help of donations, they’ll be able to extend their operations on a more consistent basis.

“Do nights like this help restore your faith?” KSAT asked.

“Oh yes, it just doesn’t restore it, it encourages me to be even more good to others,” Hernandez said.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

