Nonprofit opens doors for people experiencing homelessness as temperatures drop

SAN ANTONIO – As colder temperatures set in and rain chances increase, a nonprofit organization has opened its doors to provide shelter for those without a place to go.

One man experiencing homelessness, who asked to remain anonymous, said getting through a cold and rainy night is not easy.

“It’s difficult; I had to wake up and see somebody who had passed away,” the man said.

It’s a memory the man said he’ll never forget, and it is why he said he counts his blessings when a nonprofit organization opens its doors to those experiencing homelessness.

“We know it’s cold, we’re expecting rain, so we’re here for them,” said Alex Arias with Last Chance Ministries. “We want them to feel comfortable tonight and at least get a good night’s sleep tonight.”

Arias and other volunteers with Last Chance Ministries opened their impact center, expecting to host 40-60 people. Each guest will receive a warm meal, dessert, and a movie viewing with snacks.

“It means the world to me because out there, it’s just so cold right now,” said Blas Hernandez, who is experiencing homelessness.

Last Chance Ministries typically opens the impact center every Monday and Thursday. However, as colder months come, they hope with the help of donations, they’ll be able to extend their operations on a more consistent basis.

“Do nights like this help restore your faith?” KSAT asked.

“Oh yes, it just doesn’t restore it, it encourages me to be even more good to others,” Hernandez said.