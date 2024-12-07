Potential TikTok ban looms over small business

SAN ANTONIO – A crowd-favorite social media app could go away in January if it’s not sold.

A federal appeals court panel upheld a “sell or ban” decision for TikTok, a ruling that could impact more than just a person’s entertainment.

“When my son AJ started appearing in the TikToks, they really started to take off,” said Ridge Druilhet, owner of veteran-owned business Beat the Heat.

The family-run business specializes in tinting car and home windows, a market some might say can be oversaturated. However, with the help of TikTok and the whole family, the Druilhets have found their customers.

“Social media probably accounts for 80% plus of our business, and of that, a majority of that actually is TikTok,” Druilhet said. “Get with it, Zuckerburg,” he joked.

TikTok, however, is facing a potential ban as early as Jan. 19. On Friday, a U.S. Court of Appeals panel sided with the government on Friday, upholding a law that requires TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the panel’s decision is “an important step in blocking the Chinese government from weaponizing TikTok to collect sensitive information about millions of Americans.”

Despite the government’s goals of blocking sensitive information, it’s a decision that could severely impact local businesses.

“TikTok is our main source of social media, how we post things,” said 14-year-old AJ Druilhet, Ridge’s son and the face of many of their viral TikToks.

Even though the potential loss of TikTok in the new year disappoints the family, the Druilhets said they are prepared to tap into other social media platforms.

“I don’t think that there’s any obstacle or hindrance that’s insurmountable for us,” Druilhet said. “Beat the Heat is going to do what it does and pave the way.”

