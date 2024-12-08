Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH: Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash on Northwest Side

Cause of crash remains under investigation

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A KSAT viewer caught on camera a vehicle completely engulfed in flames after a crash.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday along Loop 1604 westbound near Bandera Road.

Aftermath of vehicle fire along Loop 1604 westbound near Bandera Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Authorities said three different vehicles were involved in the accident. No one was killed.

Traffic was backed up as crews worked to quickly extinguish the flames.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

KSAT contacted the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.

Aftermath of vehicle fire along Loop 1604 westbound near Bandera Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

