Local News

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on I-35, SAPD says

Collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near S San Marcos and Pendleton Avenue

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Interstate 35 South, near S San Marcos and Pendleton Avenue.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the woman was driving on I-35 southbound when she crashed into the sand barrels that divide the upper and lower levels of the highway. That caused her vehicle to then struck the end of a concrete median behind the barrels.

The woman, who has not been identified, sustained serious bodily injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Currently, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

