Driver arrested after single-vehicle Southeast Side crash killed vehicle’s passenger, records show

A man is dead, and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in the 9300 block of Natchez Trail Drive and South Presa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a single-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side that killed the passenger in the vehicle, according to Bexar County court records.

Tommy Castanon, 27, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to court records.

Recommended Videos

The crash happened Thursday morning in the 9300 block of Natchez Trail Drive near South Presa Street.

According to SAPD, Castanon, the driver, and another passenger were in the vehicle when Castanon lost control while traveling on South Presa Street.

The vehicle then crashed into a nearby school zone pole, which partially tore off the front part of the car.

Castanon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead by EMS officials at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the passenger killed as 25-year-old Roman Ruiz on Friday.

Ruiz died from blunt force injuries. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death an accident.

Police said Castanon was tested for alcohol consumption. Several hours later, a preliminary report from SAPD on Thursday said an arrest warrant for intoxication manslaughter had been issued.

Castanon was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday. However, court records show he posted bond later that day.