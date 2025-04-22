Where to watch ABC programming pre-empted by KSAT’s Fiesta 2025 coverage

SAN ANTONIO – As the official Fiesta station, KSAT will be broadcasting all of the big parades.

As a result, some of your favorite ABC programs might be shown at a different time than usual.

Most of your shows will still air on KSAT, but you may need to adjust your DVR for a different airtime. You’ll be able to have the best of both worlds — celebrating the city’s biggest party with a purpose AND still getting to watch your regular television shows.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be pre-empted by KSAT Fiesta coverage:

Thursday, April 24: Fiesta Fiesta

2025 NFL Draft: The first round of the NFL Draft will air on KSAT from 7-8 p.m. At 8 p.m., coverage will move to METV, where it will stay for the remainder of the program.

Monday, April 28: Texas Cavalier’s River Parade

“American Idol” will air at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.

“Paradise” will air at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Friday, May 2: Battle of Flowers Parade

“The View” will air at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, May 3: Band Festival/Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Stanley Cup Playoffs can be found on METV.

Here is the schedule for KSAT’s Fiesta coverage

Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 24, and ends on Sunday, May 4.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.