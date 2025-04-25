Bobby Pulido talks about his farewell tour kicking off in San Antonio, what’s next for his career

Tejano superstar Bobby Pulido joined RJ Marquez on GMSA+ to talk about his farewell tour, which kicks off Friday night in San Antonio, and what’s next for his career after the tour concludes.

The Tejano icon also reflected on his time in music and his parents’ influence on his career throughout the years.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Tejano star Bobby Pulido announces farewell tour, plans to pursue public office

🥳 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Fiesta, Bobby Pulido, Sazon Latin Food Market