Skip to main content
Haze icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Bobby Pulido talks about his farewell tour kicking off in San Antonio, what’s next for his career

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Bobby Pulido, Entertainment, Music, Tejano

Tejano superstar Bobby Pulido joined RJ Marquez on GMSA+ to talk about his farewell tour, which kicks off Friday night in San Antonio, and what’s next for his career after the tour concludes. 

The Tejano icon also reflected on his time in music and his parents’ influence on his career throughout the years.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Tejano star Bobby Pulido announces farewell tour, plans to pursue public office

🥳 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Fiesta, Bobby Pulido, Sazon Latin Food Market

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
RJ Marquez headshot

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS