🥳 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Fiesta, Bobby Pulido, Sazon Latin Food Market

The final weekend of April has arrived, bringing with it the excitement of Fiesta 2025!
San Antonio’s 11-day celebration will feature dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades.
KSAT will provide live coverage of some of Fiesta’s biggest events, featuring a livestream of the Oyster Bake on Friday.
How to watch 2025 Fiesta parades and events on KSAT
If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!
Aside from Fiesta, a Latin food festival will also take place on the North Side.
Take a look at the “fiesta-tastic” events happening over the weekend:
Happening over the weekend:
- FIESTA: The 11-day festival will take place from April 24 to May 4. This weekend, some events happening are the Fiesta Oyster Bake on Friday (KSAT will provide live coverage on opening night), Taste of New Orleans on Saturday and Fiesta De Los Niños on Sunday. Dozens of parades and events will be taking place throughout the 11 days. Click here for more details.
- STAR WARS “REVENGE OF THE SITH” IN THEATERS: The third film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, “Revenge of the Sith,” is re-releasing for a limited time in select theaters until April 30. If you want to have the “high ground” and get seats early, click here for a list of theaters in and around San Antonio that will be playing the popular film.
Friday, April 25
- BOBBY PULIDO: The musician will perform his “Por La Puerta Grande” tour at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available here.
- DISTURBED: The band will perform their “Sickness 25th Anniversary” tour at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found here.
Saturday, April 26
- TREE GIVEAWAY: The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host an Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave. There will be plenty of fun activities, including a tree and plant giveaway, music resource booths and more.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.
Sunday, April 27
- FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.
- SAZON LATIN FOOD MARKET: The Latin food festival will feature a variety of Latin food vendors representing the Caribbean, Central and South America. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road. To reserve your free ticket, click here.
