🥳 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Fiesta, Bobby Pulido, Sazon Latin Food Market

The final weekend of April has arrived, bringing with it the excitement of Fiesta 2025!

San Antonio’s 11-day celebration will feature dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades.

KSAT will provide live coverage of some of Fiesta’s biggest events, featuring a livestream of the Oyster Bake on Friday.

Aside from Fiesta, a Latin food festival will also take place on the North Side.

Take a look at the “fiesta-tastic” events happening over the weekend:

Friday, April 25

BOBBY PULIDO: The musician will perform his “Por La Puerta Grande” tour at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available The musician will perform his “Por La Puerta Grande” tour at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available here

DISTURBED: The band will perform their “Sickness 25th Anniversary” tour at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found The band will perform their “Sickness 25th Anniversary” tour at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found here

Saturday, April 26

TREE GIVEAWAY: The The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host an Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave. There will be plenty of fun activities, including a tree and plant giveaway, music resource booths and more.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

Sunday, April 27

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

SAZON LATIN FOOD MARKET: The The Latin food festival will feature a variety of Latin food vendors representing the Caribbean, Central and South America. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road. To reserve your free ticket, click here

