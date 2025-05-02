🎶 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Cinco de Mayo Pachanga, RISE Music Fest, Noche Cumbiambera

Get ready for an exciting weekend in the Alamo City!

As Fiesta comes to a close this weekend, San Antonio will feature a variety of exciting events to look forward to.

The inaugural RISE Music Festival will be held on Saturday at the Vibes Event Center. Initially, the festival was scheduled to debut on Oct. 12, 2024.

The Helotes Cornyval Festival, which began on May 1, returns for the 60th year this weekend. The festival helps support 50 nonprofit organizations and high school students.

Take a look at what’s happening over the weekend in the Alamo City:

CINCO DE MAYO PACHANGA: The 16th annual event will feature Lucha Libre wrestling, live music, family-friendly activities, food and more from 5 p.m. to midnight on May 2 and noon to midnight on May 3 at Central Park in Seguin. For more information, click here

HELOTES CORNYVAL FESTIVAL: The four-day festival, which began on May 1, will continue through Sunday, May 4, at the Helotes Festival Grounds, 12210 Leslie Road. Ticket prices range by day. Click here for more information on admission and this year's music lineup.

FIESTA: San Antonio's biggest celebration will continue until May 4. Between May 2 and 4, Fiesta-goers can enjoy the Battle of Flowers Parade on May 2, the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on May 3, or the Festival de Cascarones on May 4. KSAT will provide live coverage of certain Fiesta events. For a guide to everything about Fiesta, click here

SEAWORLD SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL: The festival features a tasting of over 60 unique global dishes. The event happens weekly from Thursdays through Sundays until May 18. Click here for more details.

Friday, May 2

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: Enjoy your Friday night at the Rock at La Cantera to catch a free movie screening of "Luca" at 7 p.m. on May 2.

LA SEMANA ALEGRE: The two-day festival returned to downtown as part of the Fiesta 2025 festivities. The free festival began on May 1 and will end on Friday, May 2, at Civic Park at Hemisfair. To view a list of bands performing, click here

Saturday, May 3

NOCHE CUMBIAMBERA: The Rock at La Cantera will host a Latin music festival from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The festival will celebrate all the sounds of Fiesta and will feature a lineup of artists including Volcan, Sonora Hechicera and more. Tickets are $15.

PULLMAN MARKET BLOCK PARTY: Pullman Market is hosting a community block party in celebration of its first anniversary from 1-5 p.m. on May 3, on the market’s Karnes Patio, located at 221 Newell Ave. The party is free to attend, and RSVPs are encouraged. To reserve a spot, click here.

RISE MUSIC FESTIVAL: The family-friendly celebration will take place from 1-10 p.m. at Vibes Event Center, located at 1211 E. Houston St. Kings Kaleidoscope and Tedashii will headline the festival. Tickets are available here

Sunday, May 4

“STAR WARS” ON THE BIG SCREEN: The Rock at La Cantera will host free movie screenings of three “Star Wars” movies throughout the day on May 4. At noon, fans can watch “A New Hope.” Then, at 2:30 p.m., “The Empire Strikes Back” will be shown, followed by “Return of the Jedi” at 5 p.m. Trivia will also take place between each film.

