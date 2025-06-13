🎣 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Friday the 13th, Big Texas Terror Comic Con, Father’s Day

This weekend, San Antonio is buzzing with excitement as a variety of events take center stage.

Among the events to look forward to, this Friday marks the only Friday the 13th of the year, making it a perfect opportunity for those planning to get a discounted tattoo. The next Friday the 13th won’t happen until February 2026.

Families also seeking to stay cool can do so at city-owned outdoor pools starting this weekend. The City of San Antonio said it will open its pools for regular season starting on Saturday.

With Father’s Day weekend approaching, we’d love to see how you’re celebrating the father figure in your life. Post your photos and videos on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Here's a list of exciting events you can do starting Thursday:

Take a look at the exciting list of events happening this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

BIG TEXAS TERROR COMIC CON: Several horror film legends will join the inaugural Big Texas Terror Comic Con from June 14-15 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Some actors and actresses headlining the event include Danny Trejo, Juliette Lewis and David Arquette. For more information on the event and tickets, click here

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio announced that all of its outdoor pools for the regular season start on June 14. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

FATHER'S DAY: Several places around the Alamo City are celebrating with fun events and deals for Father's Day weekend. Click here to read a list of places you can go to honor the father figure in your life.

Friday, June 13

FRIDAY THE 13TH: If you're planning to get a tattoo soon, June 13 might be the perfect day to do it. Several tattoo parlors are celebrating the spooky day with tattoo deals. Click here to read a list of locations participating in the event.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of "A Bug's Life" at 8:25 p.m. at Pletz Park, located at 3831 Belgium Lane.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD: The "American Band" will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at 8 p.m. For tickets, click here

SHAKIRA: The Colombian singer-songwriter will perform her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" tour at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome. For tickets, click here

THE LOST PROJECT: The Lost Project will perform its “Far From Where You Are” 10-year anniversary show at 8 p.m. at the Burleson Yard Beer Garden, located at 430 Austin St. The free event will also feature other bands, including Blown Lights, mypilotis and The Skajects.

Saturday, June 14

2ND SATURDAY: FATHER'S DAY: The Main Plaza Conservancy will host a Father's Day-themed market 6-10 p.m. at 115 N. Main Ave. Enjoy an evening of live music and shopping with pop-up vendors from SA Local Market.

FATHER'S DAY FUN RUN: The Best Races will host a Father's Day Fun Run at Southside Lions Park. For those interested in attending, prices start at $30. For more information, click here

H-E-B CINEMA AT TOBIN: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of "Moonrise Kingdom" at 7 p.m. at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

JUNETEENTH 5K: Runners can gather at the Martin Luther King Park at 7 a.m. for the Juneteenth 5K. For those interested in participating, pricing starts at $30 and will increase as the event date approaches. Click here for more information.

JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL: The festival is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at Comanche Park, located at 2600 Rigsby Ave. For more information on the event, click here

MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of "Twisters" from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

NINJA KIDZ: INFINITE POSSIBILITIES: Enjoy a live performance from Ninja Kidz at the H-E-B Performance Hall at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here

Sunday, June 15

COCO JONES: The Grammy Award-winning singer will perform her "Why Not More?" tour at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will offer discounted admission for Bexar County residents on Sunday as part of Locals Day, allowing them to visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PARTY IN THE PARK: The party will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Pittman-Sullivan Park, located at 1101 Iowa St. You can enjoy an evening filled with games and activities for the entire family.

