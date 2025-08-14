🕺 Things to do this weekend: Outdoor family film series, Hemisfair’s Glow Dance Party, Farmers Market

Summer break may be over, but the fun doesn’t have to end. There are plenty of exciting events happening this weekend.

Families can head over to the Mission Marquee Plaza to sit back, relax and watch free movie screenings. You could also dance the night away during Hemisfair’s Glow Dance Party on Saturday.

Check out what’s happening this weekend across San Antonio:

Thursday, Aug. 14

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “ The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “ The Goonies ” from 7-10:30 p.m.

Happening over the weekend:

AQUAGLOW: Aquatica San Antonio will continue to host its AquaGlow event on selected nights until Aug. 16. Families can enjoy the neon nighttime water slides, dance parties and more. Click Aquatica San Antonio will continue to host its AquaGlow event on selected nights until Aug. 16. Families can enjoy the neon nighttime water slides, dance parties and more. Click here for more information.

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CULINARIA SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEKS: The bi-annual event will feature more than 120 participating restaurants offering special three-course, prix-fixe menus from Aug. 9-23. Click The bi-annual event will feature more than 120 participating restaurants offering special three-course, prix-fixe menus from Aug. 9-23. Click here to view a list of participating restaurants.

“GREATER TUNA”: The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will present the satirical comedy “Greater Tuna” from Aug. 7-17 at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. Click The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will present the satirical comedy “Greater Tuna” from Aug. 7-17 at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. Click here for a full list of comedy performances.

HAIRSPRAY: The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing " The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing " Hairspray " to the stage through Aug. 17 at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. This local production is directed by Deonté L. Warren with music direction by Jaime Ramirez and choreography by Jeremiah Jordan. For more information and tickets, click here

RED, WHITE, & BBQ: SeaWorld San Antonio will host its Red, White & BBQ event from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1 on weekends and Labor Day, offering guests a food and sampler lanyard for barbecue enthusiasts. Click SeaWorld San Antonio will host its Red, White & BBQ event from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1 on weekends and Labor Day, offering guests a food and sampler lanyard for barbecue enthusiasts. Click here for more details.

SIDEWALK SALE: Pearl’s retailers will host a two-day sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 14-15 at Shops at Pearl. For more information, click Pearl’s retailers will host a two-day sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 14-15 at Shops at Pearl. For more information, click here

Friday, Aug. 15

CHRIS BOTTI: The Grammy Award-winning trumpeter will perform at 8 p.m. at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets are available The Grammy Award-winning trumpeter will perform at 8 p.m. at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets are available here

Saturday, Aug. 16

FAMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its Farmers & Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUPER FUN SATURDAY: GLOW DANCE PARTY: Dance the night away from during Hemisfar’s Super Fun Saturday event from 8-10 p.m. Click Dance the night away from during Hemisfar’s Super Fun Saturday event from 8-10 p.m. Click here for more information.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: Sit back, relax and watch a free movie screening of “ Sit back, relax and watch a free movie screening of “ Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ” from 7-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17

SOULFUL SUNDAYS: A free yoga class will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Confluence Park. For more information, click A free yoga class will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Confluence Park. For more information, click here

SUMMER FILM SERIES: The Briscoe Western Art Museum will host its summer film series and feature “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The film is included with museum admission and is free for members. For more information, click The Briscoe Western Art Museum will host its summer film series and feature “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The film is included with museum admission and is free for members. For more information, click here

SUPERHERO SUNDAY: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Blue Beetle” at 6:30 p.m. Click The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Blue Beetle” at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

