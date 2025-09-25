🎪 Things to do this weekend: Cirque du Soleil, Jazz’SAlive, Zoo Boo

The fall season is finally here, and this weekend offers plenty of ways to get out and enjoy it.

Some fall-themed activities for you and your family include pumpkin patches and corn mazes. If you’re looking for more of a fright, haunted attractions are also available.

But if that’s not your vibe, don’t worry. The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its 39th annual celebration, Zoo Boo.

Those who aren’t ready for the spooky season mood, Cirque du Soleil returns to the Alamo City this weekend, bringing its insect-themed show, “OVO,” which will include a range of acrobatic performances and more.

As September comes to a close, here are some things you can do this weekend:

Thursday, Sept. 25

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Poet Jim LaVilla-Havelin will discuss his new poetry collection, "Mesquites Teach Us to Bend," in conversation with poet Cindy Huyser, who will share insights on her debut collection, "Cartography" at 5:30 p.m. at the Twig Book Shop

Happening over the weekend:

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: Cirque du Soleil will bring its insect-themed show “OVO” to San Antonio audiences from Sept. 25-28. This year, the show comprises 100 people, including 52 artists from 25 different countries. For more information about show schedules and tickets, click here

Cirque du Soleil (Marie-Andrée Lemire, Cirque du Soleil 2024)

"EL PAZCHUCO FOR PREZ": The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Theater Arts program invites guests to see "El Pazchuco for Prez," which takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 25-27 at the SAY Sí Black Box Studio, 1310 S. Brazos St. Tickets are $15 each. Click here for more information.

FRONTLINE HEROES: First responders and health professionals will be able to get into the San Antonio Zoo for free throughout September.

HAUNTED HOUSES: If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Many of those haunted houses are opening up to the public in September. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click here to read a full list of those spooky attractions.

JAZZ'SALIVE: Jazz enthusiasts can swing into fall as the 42nd annual Jazz'SAlive Festival returns to San Antonio from Sept. 26-27 at Civic Park at Hemisfair. The free two-day festival will feature performances from Endea Owens and the Cookout and Pedrito Martinez. Click here for more details.

"KIMBERLY AKIMBO": The award-winning musical "Kimberly Akimbo" will be playing at the Majestic Theatre from now until Sunday, Sept. 28. Ticket prices begin at $46.80. Click here for more details.

PUMPKIN PATCHES & CORN MAZES: Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities. Check out Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities. Check out this list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes you can visit across San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

"REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES": The Classic Theatre is presenting the first show of its 2025-26 season, "Real Women Have Curves." Shows will run weekly until Oct. 5. For more information and tickets, click here

SAPL HISPANIC HERITAGE: The San Antonio Public Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with free special programming happening daily. The programming is to help people connect to their culture, according to the program analyst and librarian for the Latino Collection and Resource Center at the Central Library. More information can be found here

ZOO BOO: The 39th annual celebration returns to the San Antonio Zoo from now until Oct. 31. Festivities include trick-or-treating, live entertainment and interactive animal encounters. Daily trick-or-treating will take place from 4-5 p.m. until Oct. 30.

Friday, Sept. 26

FOURTH FRIDAY: Enjoy a night full of music and live performances from The Grux - A Dave Matthews Tribute Band during the Rock at La Cantera's Fourth Friday event starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday, Sept. 27

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Melissa Coyle and Boston Terrier Tripp will have a "Sit & Sign" with her new children's book, "The Traveling Tuxedo: Adventures in San Antonio," at 11 a.m. at the Twig Book Shop.

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: You can shop and stroll through the Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MORGANS'S WONDERLAND HALLOWEEN BASH: Morgan's Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash every Saturday starting Sept. 27, including Oct. 31. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click here

Sunday, Sept. 28

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Lisa Compton will present her latest book in her Olivia Osborne Series, "Lullaby," at 11 a.m. at the Twig Book Shop.

